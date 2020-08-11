Keene State’s commencement will be held virtually after all, though the college had planned to have an in-person ceremony this fall.
A Facebook post on the college’s commencement page Monday said that due to the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Class of 2020 will be honored during an online graduation Oct. 3.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, significant focus has been put on seniors, as they are at higher risk of becoming severely ill or dying from the viral disease.
But in New Hampshire, the largest number of infections has been among a group decades younger: 20-somethings.
Members of the Tanglewood Estates mobile home community in Keene will pay an additional $15 in monthly rental fees to the resident-owned cooperative association that manages the park, starting in November.
The increase, which a quorum of the co-op’s members approved 49–9 on Saturday as part of an annual budget meeting, will finance an overhaul of the park’s sewer system.