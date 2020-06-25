The Keene City Council's finance, organization and personnel committee on Thursday is scheduled to discuss a petition calling for all Keene police officers to be equipped with body cameras.
The petition has more than 700 signatures to date, between a hard copy circulated during a recent Central Square protest and an online version on Change.org.
Even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the forest-products industry in New Hampshire was facing some challenges.
For example, biomass plants, which use wood chips, sawdust and other timber debris to produce energy, were struggling to remain financially viable, and exports of United States lumber to China were being hit with tariffs.
Another 27 people have tested positive for COVID-19, the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday, two of them residents of Cheshire County.
The state health department also announced four more deaths related to COVID-19.