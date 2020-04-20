A Keene student was stranded in a locked-down Peru while participating in the Rotary's Youth Exchange program.
Because Peru's borders were closed, Quinn Williston had to depart from a hanger used by the U.S. government at a Peruvian air base, he said.
New Hampshire’s unemployment office has started to send out payments with an extra $600 per week, according to a state official.
The increase in benefits was enacted by the federal CARES Act, which passed March 27.
A 37-acre hay farm in Chesterfield is now protected from future development, thanks to the efforts of a local family and conservation enthusiasts.
Barb and Lucius “Lucky” Evans moved to the farm nine years ago and lease the fields to an area farmer, according a news release from the Monadnock Conservancy.