U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H. led a roundtable discussion about enhancing broadband access and finding out what kind of additional assistance various communities may need.
The staff at Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s Connected Care and Center for Telehealth has seen an increase in the amount of virtual appointments, since the COVID-19 outbreak.
C&S Wholesale Grocers Inc. has started a national relief initiative to help regions that have been hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Keene-based company — the country’s largest wholesale grocery supplier — will be donating 100,000 KN95 face masks to hospitals in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, California and Massachusetts, according to a news release from the company Thursday.
Daily life will continue to look just a bit more familiar to many Monadnock Region residents next week, as the Keene Family YMCA begins to bring back on-site exercise.
Starting Wednesday, the Keene nonprofit organization on Summit Road plans to launch another stage of its reopening by hosting group-exercise classes for up to nine people, by reservation, per one-hour time block.