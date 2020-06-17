New Hampshire’s long-term care facilities have received guidance from the state for resuming visitation, which could begin as early as this weekend, according to N.H. Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette.
During a Tuesday news conference, Shibinette said long-term care facilities are drafting individual plans for restarting visitation.
Gov. Chris Sununu has announced plans to assemble a police-accountability commission, after weeks of widespread protest against police brutality.
During a news conference Tuesday, Sununu said the commission will recommend ways the state can improve its ability to hold law-enforcement officers accountable for their conduct and enhance transparency.
The deaths of six more New Hampshire residents have been attributed to COVID-19, state health officials announced Tuesday, along with 27 more confirmed cases of the viral disease.
Two of those newly reported positive tests came from Cheshire County.