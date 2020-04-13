Firefighters battled a brush fire off Route 9 in Keene for nearly three hours Sunday evening.
No one was hurt in the blaze and, aside from the burned vegetation, there was no property damage.
The shift to remote learning at Keene State College involved rethinking how to deliver course content and do testing effectively online.
While lectures and some other coursework can be posted online, trying to figure out how to deliver an effective lab experience to students remains a work in progress, biology professor Loren Launen said.
As part of its social-distancing efforts during the COVID-19 outbreak, the U.S. Postal Service has made some changes to its workers’ daily routines.
For deliveries that would normally require a signature, postal workers will knock on the door instead of ringing the bell and will ask for the resident’s name instead of their signature, an official wrote in a letter to the editor submitted to The Sentinel.