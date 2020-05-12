Keene State College plans to reopen campus in the fall, but classes and student life won't exactly be back to normal.
Students may be required to return to campus in waves, so as not to overwhelm the college's capacity to test for COVID-19 and ability to rapidly isolate anyone who contracts the viral respiratory illness, should an outbreak occur.
Certain frontline workers and Vermonters returning from out of state can get tested for COVID-19 at a "pop-up" site Thursday.
Testing will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Brattleboro Union High School, according to a news release from the Vermont Department of Health.
The Troy Redevelopment Group has found a buyer for the old Troy Mills complex.
During its meeting Thursday the group announced it had received an offer from the New York City-based management firm Cougar Capital to purchase the property for $288,000.