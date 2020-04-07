More than a quarter of the people who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 in New Hampshire are health care workers, N.H. Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said at a news conference Monday.
State officials said 715 people have now tested positive for the respiratory illness, up 46 from a day earlier.
The Libertarian Party of New Hampshire has asked the state to waive the required number of signatures to put its candidates on the ballot this fall, due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The N.H. Libertarians have determined it would be a risk to public health if their members go out into the community to circulate petitions, the party said in a news release issued last week.
City officials say while it's OK to explore nature amid the COVID-19 outbreak, people should stay 6 feet from one another and abide by other recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
To help keep some of these areas from being overcrowded, Bohannon suggests people who want to explore other, less crowded areas go to the parks and recreation page on the city’s website.