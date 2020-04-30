Five new COVID-19 testing sites opened in New Hampshire on Wednesday, boosting the state’s testing capacity by more than 500 per day, state officials said.
The increase in capacity allows the state to test a broader section of the population.
The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday announced 50 new positive tests for COVID-19 and six additional deaths.
The people who died were residents of Hillsborough, Rockingham and Strafford counties and were all at least 60 years old.
As Vermont Gov. Phil Scott moves gradually and methodically to ease the restrictions of his stay-at-home order, Brattleboro has announced that on-site services will resume at town offices Monday.
But with offices closed since March 18, that shift will come with plenty of safeguards and sanitizer.