Southwestern Community Services launched its first free summer lunch program Monday, according to a news release from the agency.
Funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service initiative, the program will operate out of four sites in Keene: the Keene Family YMCA, the Keene Public Library, Keene Middle School and Wheelock Park’s summer camp.
The Keene Public Works Department is advising Court Street-area water customers that they may experience discolored water for a period of time Wednesday.
The department recommends anyone who experiences this to close all but one tap and run cold water for 10 minutes.
New Hampshire's moratorium on utility cancellations based on nonpayment will expire soon, but Gov. Chris Sununu says there will still be resources for those who continue to face financial challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The governor on Tuesday announced that New Hampshire residents will be able to apply for financial assistance in covering the cost of utility bills after the moratorium sunsets on July 15.