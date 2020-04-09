Local residents express their concerns of dealing with the complexities of pregnancy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beth Wood, who is due to have her first baby on May 1, said that as Cheshire Medical Center updated its birthing protocols over the past few weeks, she worried her husband, Matt "Woody" Wood, wouldn't be allowed in the delivery room.
At his latest news conference on the COVID-19 crisis, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott said the state will discuss modeling projections on Friday that indicate "we are tracking at a rate lower than originally projected, showing that what we are doing is working."
With an inmate at the Northwest Correctional Facility in Swanton, Vt., having tested positive for the virus, all inmates and staff at the prison will be tested, officials said Wednesday.
In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services announced changes this week to City Express public transportation routes.
The black route isn't running, but major stops — such as the Monadnock Marketplace in Keene — have been absorbed by the red route.