To provide a safe space for local at-risk youth, the Keene Family YMCA plans to launch a new after-school program by the end of the year.
The free program is being funded by the federal CARES Act, which recently awarded the Y just over $85,000.
A Vermont man who allegedly led police on a chase through Brattleboro and Walpole a year ago has been indicted on new charges in New Hampshire, two months after he was sentenced to federal prison time in an unrelated drug case.
The new charges relate to the day of the alleged pursuit and claim Zachariah A. McAllister, 29, of Putney, Vt., drove recklessly on Route 12, caused a crash and then fled the scene.
Swanzey is holding a grand reopening event Sunday for the newly renovated Whitcomb Hall.
From noon to 6 p.m., visitors can take a "one-way, safe-distanced tour" led by masked volunteers, view a slideshow and then stop by a tent for light refreshments, according to an announcement from the town.