As New Hampshire’s tally of COVID-19 cases continues to rise, area hospitals are working to stay ahead of the public health crisis while the Monadnock Region’s patient numbers are still low.
Cheshire Medical Center in Keene has ramped up its bed capacity to 115 — more than double what it usually handles — according to Dr. Don Caruso, president and CEO.
As people around the world practice social distancing to try to bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control, videoconferencing is being widely employed for school lessons, work chats and municipal meetings.
In a news release this week, the federal agency warned of video-teleconferencing hijacking — also known as “Zoom-bombing,” in reference to the widely used remote-conferencing platform.
The Monadnock Regional School District has announced it's closing all exterior grounds at its schools to the public, beginning today.
That includes playgrounds and athletic fields at all six school properties.