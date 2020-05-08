New Hampshire health officials Thursday announced three more COVID-19-related deaths, along with 104 new positive test results for the viral disease.
The deaths of a Hillsborough County woman, a Rockingham County man and a Strafford County man — all of them 60 or older — bring the state's total number of known deaths attributed to COVID-19 to 114.
On Thursday morning, Monadnock Regional High School Principal Lisa Spencer and senior class advisers Becky Russell, Sandy Smith and Bill Parkman loaded up a school bus with 89 specially made lawn signs and traveled throughout the district, surprising each graduating senior with a sign and balloons.
Students who got their signs Thursday displayed "a whole range of emotions," Spencer said.
The Historical Society of Cheshire County has been recognized by the N.H. Preservation Alliance for its work restoring two structures on Main Street in Keene.
The Preservation Alliance, a Concord-based nonprofit organization, awarded its 2020 Preservation Achievement Awards during a “virtual gathering” Tuesday, according to a news release from the historical society.