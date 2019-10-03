Leaders of two major health care systems with campuses in Keene and Peterborough officially signed an agreement to combine into one this week.
The proposal to merge Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health — a Lebanon-based network of five hospitals, including Cheshire Medical Center in Keene — and GraniteOne Health, which has three hospitals, including Peterborough’s Monadnock Community Hospital, has received board approval, but still need approval from the New Hampshire attorney general, as well as federal regulators.
With the budget season already ramping up, leadership of the Monadnock Regional School Board and the school district's budget committee plan to meet with district administration to discuss the tense relationship among the groups.
Last school year, the board and budget committee clashed over the committee’s default budget, which district administrators said was not calculated correctly under state law and would have necessitated cuts.
Peterborough’s former recreation director is suing the town, claiming he was wrongfully terminated.
Jeffrey King worked as Peterborough's recreation director from 2003 until August, when he was fired for what the town, in a news release, called “failures to follow Town policies, protocols and training.”