The eighth Democratic presidential debate will be held at St. Anselm College in Manchester Feb. 7, four days before the N.H. Primary, the Democratic National Committee announced Thursday.
The debate will be hosted by ABC, in partnership with WMUR and Apple News, according to a news release from the N.H. Democratic Party.
“We’re thrilled to be chosen by the DNC to host a Democratic debate here in Manchester,” N.H. Democratic Party Chairman Raymond Buckley said in the release. “This debate will provide an important opportunity for voters to hear about the Democratic candidates’ plans to help the Granite State — just days before New Hampshire heads to the polls.”
New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary is scheduled for Feb. 11.