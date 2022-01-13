20220103-LOC-Booster Blitz Filer 1

Kelsey Tommila receives a booster shot from RN Susan Black at the Dec. 11 booster blitz.

 Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff

Do you still need to get your booster shot for COVID? The Greater Monadnock Public Health Network will be providing pop-up clinics in the coming weeks.

No appointment is needed. All of the clinics will be providing booster shots for the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccines in addition to the primary series for those who have not been vaccinated yet while supplies last.

Anyone age 5 and older is eligible to receive the primary series of the Pfizer vaccine. Anyone age 12 and older is eligible to receive both the primary series and booster of Pfizer.

Anyone ages 5 through 17 years old must have parent/guardian consent in person at the time of vaccination or documented in the VINI appointment system.

Only ages 18 and older are eligible for both the primary series and booster of the Moderna and Janssen vaccines.

Below is a list of the pop-up clinic locations, dates, and times:

Keene State College

LP Young Student Center, 1st Floor

Parking is available in any of the lots on campus.

Thursday, Jan. 13, 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Keene Family YMCA Gymnasium

200 Summit Road

Monday, Jan. 17, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Whitcomb Hall

17 Main St., Swanzey

Thursday, Jan. 20, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Granite Roots Brewing Company

244 N. Main St., Troy

Sunday, Jan. 23, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Monadnock Peer Support Agency

32 Washington St., Keene

Thursday, Jan. 27, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

To reserve a time, go to https://form.jotform.com/213625366660053; walk-ins will be accepted.

Stoddard Fire Station

936 Route 123N

Saturday, Feb. 5, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

In addition to the pop-up clinics, there are locations available to receive vaccines and boosters not affiliated with the Greater Monadnock Public Health Network:

Claremont Vaccination Site

The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services has a site in Claremont at 367 Washington St. for walk-in vaccination and booster shots — no appointment needed. Hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

OnSite Medical Mobile Vaccine Van

The Greenfield Emergency Management Team is hosting a mobile vaccine van at the Greenfield Fire Station at 814 Forest Road.

It will be available Sunday, Jan. 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. No appointment is needed.

Pediatrics at Cheshire Medical

Patients ages 5 to 17 with a primary care provider at Cheshire Medical Center can receive their first and second Pfizer vaccine doses (5 to 17) or booster (12 to 17) by calling Pediatrics at 603-354-6666 to schedule an appointment. Shots are given in the Pediatrics Department in Keene.

Information on adult clinics at Cheshire is yet to be released.

If you are homebound and need a vaccination shot, call N.H. DHHS Homebound Call Center at 603-338-9292, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or fill out the online form at www.onsitenh.com/vaccine.

