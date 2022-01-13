Do you still need to get your booster shot for COVID? The Greater Monadnock Public Health Network will be providing pop-up clinics in the coming weeks.
No appointment is needed. All of the clinics will be providing booster shots for the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccines in addition to the primary series for those who have not been vaccinated yet while supplies last.
Anyone age 5 and older is eligible to receive the primary series of the Pfizer vaccine. Anyone age 12 and older is eligible to receive both the primary series and booster of Pfizer.
Anyone ages 5 through 17 years old must have parent/guardian consent in person at the time of vaccination or documented in the VINI appointment system.
Only ages 18 and older are eligible for both the primary series and booster of the Moderna and Janssen vaccines.
Below is a list of the pop-up clinic locations, dates, and times:
Keene State College
LP Young Student Center, 1st Floor
Parking is available in any of the lots on campus.
Thursday, Jan. 13, 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Keene Family YMCA Gymnasium
200 Summit Road
Monday, Jan. 17, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Whitcomb Hall
17 Main St., Swanzey
Thursday, Jan. 20, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Granite Roots Brewing Company
244 N. Main St., Troy
Sunday, Jan. 23, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Monadnock Peer Support Agency
32 Washington St., Keene
Thursday, Jan. 27, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
To reserve a time, go to https://form.jotform.com/213625366660053; walk-ins will be accepted.
Stoddard Fire Station
936 Route 123N
Saturday, Feb. 5, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
In addition to the pop-up clinics, there are locations available to receive vaccines and boosters not affiliated with the Greater Monadnock Public Health Network:
Claremont Vaccination Site
The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services has a site in Claremont at 367 Washington St. for walk-in vaccination and booster shots — no appointment needed. Hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
OnSite Medical Mobile Vaccine Van
The Greenfield Emergency Management Team is hosting a mobile vaccine van at the Greenfield Fire Station at 814 Forest Road.
It will be available Sunday, Jan. 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. No appointment is needed.
Pediatrics at Cheshire Medical
Patients ages 5 to 17 with a primary care provider at Cheshire Medical Center can receive their first and second Pfizer vaccine doses (5 to 17) or booster (12 to 17) by calling Pediatrics at 603-354-6666 to schedule an appointment. Shots are given in the Pediatrics Department in Keene.
Information on adult clinics at Cheshire is yet to be released.
If you are homebound and need a vaccination shot, call N.H. DHHS Homebound Call Center at 603-338-9292, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or fill out the online form at www.onsitenh.com/vaccine.