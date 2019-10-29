The University System of New Hampshire has announced it’s freezing in-state tuition for undergraduates for the 2020-21 year.
That includes Keene State College, Plymouth State University, the University of New Hampshire and Granite State College.
The freeze means tuition will stay at these levels:
Keene State College: $11,754
Plymouth State University: $11,870
UNH: $15,520
Besides tuition, students pay mandatory fees and, if they live on campus, room and board, among other costs.
“We are grateful to the Governor, legislative leadership and members of the House and Senate for the increased appropriation to the University System, enabling us to hold down the cost of higher education for New Hampshire students and their families at a time when USNH graduates are a critical part of New Hampshire’s workforce pipeline, and in turn, our state’s future economy,” said USNH Chancellor Todd Leach in a news release.
“A strict discipline of cost containment has enabled the University System to keep tuition increases below inflation while steadily increasing student aid,” said USNH Board Chairman Joe Morone.