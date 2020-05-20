The N.H. Higher Education Union, which represents professors working within the Community College System of New Hampshire, recently endorsed N.H. Sen. Dan Feltes for governor, the Feltes campaign announced.
The community college system comprises seven schools, including Claremont-based River Valley Community College, which operates a satellite campus in Keene.
Feltes, who is the state’s Senate majority leader, is vying with fellow Concord Democrat Andru Volinsky for the party’s gubernatorial nomination. Volinsky is the executive councilor who represents Keene and several other area communities as part of the council’s expansive second district.
The state primary is Sept. 8.
In addition to Concord, Feltes represents Henniker, Hopkinton and Warner in N.H. Senate District 15.
Incumbent Gov. Chris Sununu, a Newfields Republican, is seeking a third term in Concord’s corner office.
“We are proud to support Dan Feltes for Governor because he has long been an advocate for education in New Hampshire, and educators know he will fight for the resources our public schools and university system needs,” Cassandra Xintaras, assistant business manager of the N.H. Higher Education Union, said in a news release from the Feltes campaign.