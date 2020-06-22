The Keene Fire Department and other area agencies responded Monday to Goose Pond for a report of someone in the water, before determining the call was unfounded and the person was safe.
Keene Fire Chief Mark Howard said the call came in around 11:40 a.m. By 1:15 p.m., the Keene Police Department confirmed that the subject of the call, a teenage boy from Keene, was not actually in the water and was OK, Howard said.
Howard added that some of the boy's family came to Goose Pond, off of East Surry Road, to look for him and helped officials confirm he was safe. It's not clear why the call came in as a possible drowning, Howard said.
In addition to the Keene fire and police departments, an N.H. State Police unit and an area water rescue task force responded to the scene. The water rescue team staged in the parking lot of the nearby Bretwood Golf Course, but was not deployed to Goose Pond.
All units cleared the scene around 1:20 p.m.