ROXBURY — If renovation work goes as planned and the weather creates favorable conditions, Keene and Monadnock Region residents will have the chance to return to familiar slopes for skiing, snowboarding and tubing when the former Granite Gorge Ski Area reopens this winter.
The area, now named Granite Gorge Mountain Park, is poised for a mid-December launch that new ownership hopes will be a destination for beginners and seasoned recreationalists alike, according to General Manager Keith Kreischer.
“We’re just trying to engage right now with the local community and make sure Keene and the Monadnock Region have a place they can go to recreate without having to spend so much driving elsewhere,” Kreischer said. “We’re trying to make that winter experience far beyond what it ever was here at the Gorge.”
The winter park is working with other ski areas to obtain more rentals and has purchased new snow tubes already on site. New snowmaking equipment is also anticipated, and Kreischer said the park is looking to introduce an easier base area for new and novice skiers and snowboarders to practice.
“It’s actually going to limit how you’re naturally handling your skis or snowboard, where you’re going to be minimizing your faults, if at all,” he said of the base. “It’s going to have an area where it’s more or less a mini pipe and you’ll be able to practice riding on one foot on a snowboard or skating and skis ... before you head to the lift.”
The ski trail map will largely retain its existing layout, with a few additions and adjustments as seen in a map Kreischer shared. Some trail names will see changes, like “Bunny Buster” becoming “Park Avenue” and “Jumper” becoming “Central Square” to each tie into Keene roadways.
“The addition of the ‘Wazoli Glade’ used to be the ‘Jungle’ which had a different layout [but] after I hiked through that area it made more sense to go off of ‘Deer Run’ and change things up for timing purposes,” Kreischer said, explaining that “wazoli” is the Abenaki word for “snow.”
Pricing for season passes is yet to be announced, but Kreischer said park management has a “general idea” of costs. The finalized set of rates will be released around the time the Granite Gorge website launches ahead of opening day.
Granite Gorge Mountain Park is expected to have about 30-35 staff including ski and snowboard instructors open to younger workers and mountain operations jobs overseeing heavy equipment. Kreischer said the park is already in the process of conducting applicant interviews but will post job listings on social media as needed.
Site work for the reimagined property began in August with the restoration of a bridge crossing Otter Brook, which is still ongoing as of Thursday. The park’s management are next planning on having a contractor visit to assess buildings at the ends of each chairlift as well as having several other contractors renovate the rental center lodge at the base of the slopes.
“My team that we’re in the process of hiring right now will be focused on the last little bit of trail surface management, lift upgrades as well as terrain park feature building — that’s going to be a key component for us,” Kreischer said. “We’re going to be welding and fabricating a bunch of new features and then making sure all the systems and the piping layout network for snowmaking is all ready to go.”
He said the park doesn’t have a defined budget for the project at this time or estimates on operating costs after opening, but he added that leadership is planning to rebuild Granite Gorge “... for years to come for everybody.”
Development kicked off after several local investors purchased the land for $430,000 at a foreclosure auction in June, with Bryan Granger, a senior vice president of Keene-based C&S Wholesale Grocers, placing the winning bid.
Granger represented Granite Gorge Partnership, LLC at the auction, the driving force behind the winning bid. Though several members of C&S leadership head the partnership, Kreischer said the company is not involved in the initiative to bring back Granite Gorge.
The Granite Gorge property first opened as a ski area in 1959 as Pinnacle Mountain and closed in the 1970s, a Sentinel report from 2003 stated. Fred and John Baybutt purchased the land in 2003, reopening it under the name “Granite Gorge.” Kreischer said the partnership was formed about two years ago when it looked like the Baybutt family would shutter the ski area, and as they predicted, the site closed in 2019 after a series of near-foreclosures and reported safety infractions troubled the site starting in 2013 and went up for sale.
Ronald Wright, the other senior vice president of C&S and a member of the Keene School Board, serves as Granite Gorge Partnership’s president and is joined by Granger. Its other membership is made up of Michael Davern, president of mountain biking group Brattleboro-Keene NEMBA; architect Randall Walter; Perry Cohen, founder and director of LGBTQ outdoors nonprofit The Venture Out Project and a former C&S executive; and Kreischer.
“I’m kind of along the way to be guiding hand [with] the industry background and experience to try to bring this place back,” Kreischer said of his involvement. “I’m going to have a heavy hand in year one especially ... focusing on that guest experience, but I will be overseeing all the operations.”
Kreischer, a Pennsylvania native, said he’s worked with ski resorts all his life starting with Killington Ski Resort in Killington, Vt., followed by the Nashoba Valley Ski Area in Westford, Mass., and before Granite Gorge, Windham Mountain in Windham, N.Y., where he was terrain park manager.
He moved to the western part of Keene soon after the partnership won the auction this summer and after having his fifth child the very next day.
“I was sitting in an excavator watching the auction go down [via livestream] and watching Bryan doing all the bidding,” Kreischer recalled. “The second we found out we won I broke down, but then the very next day I had my fifth child. It was a whirlwind week and it hasn’t really stopped.”
Kreischer said serving as manager of a ski park is a dream he’s had since he was 14, but seeing it happen as a father means more to him.
“With five kids, I’m extremely humbled I get to share this experience with them,” he said. “The No. 1 thing that has always driven me to try to bring a project like this back to life is to be able to look my kids in the eye and feel comfortable telling them to chase after their own dreams and hopes. Because who am I to tell them to do that if I don’t do that for myself as well?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.