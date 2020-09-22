STODDARD — The ballots for a Stoddard selectboard seat will be recounted again, according to a court order, after the race’s incumbent sued the town.
Charles Fosberry filed a lawsuit in July, claiming some of the ballots reviewed as part of the recount earlier that month — which showed him losing by one vote in the election instead of winning by that same margin — were fraudulent.
The lawsuit, filed in Cheshire County Superior Court by Keene attorney Joseph S. Hoppock, says the recount’s validity was questionable, due to how the ballots were handled.
It references a statement the lawsuit says Town Clerk Karen C. Bell read at the beginning of the recount process on July 3, admitting that she’d opened the sealed box of ballots days prior. Fosberry also alleges Deborah McGerty — who is the deputy town clerk and tax collector and is married to Fosberry’s challenger in the race, Stephen J. McGerty — had access to the box before it was resealed.
In a statement issued to selectmen, Bell said that on the morning of June 30, she’d opened the sealed ballot box because inside were absentee ballot request forms, information she needed to put into an online system municipalities can use to send election results to the state, and notes she’d taken on election day.
She said she then closed the box and kept it beside her for the rest of the day before re-taping it and returning it to a locked closet.
Bell said she told the N.H. Secretary of State’s Office, the N.H. Municipal Association, Town Moderator Dan Eaton and selectmen of her mistake.
The lawsuit shows the total number of ballots increased by four during the July 3 recount. Stephen McGerty’s vote count rose by three to 110 and Fosberry’s by one to 109, the lawsuit states.
Bell, Stephen McGerty and Deborah McGerty declined to comment on this matter when reached by The Sentinel in July.
In filing the lawsuit, Fosberry previously said he wanted to have the July 3 recount voided, and the June 23 election’s vote tally upheld.
By that original count, Fosberry received 108 votes to Stephen McGerty’s 107. The race was the sole contest on the ballot.
An order Cheshire County Superior Court Judge David W. Ruoff issued Sept. 10 calls for another recount to take place under a judge’s supervision in one of the courtrooms in Keene.
The Cheshire County sheriff’s office will obtain the ballot box from Bell, according to the order, and turn it over to the court’s clerk. The box will remain under seal until the hearing date, set for Oct. 15 at 9 a.m.
Parties to the lawsuit were given two weeks to submit the names of three Stoddard voters each to serve on an advisory commission that will oversee the recount.
Fosberry remains a Stoddard selectman in the interim and continues to participate in the board’s meetings.
“I’m just tired of the whole thing,” he said Monday.