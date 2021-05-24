Cheshire TV has gone off the air after being unable to reach an agreement with Keene, which announced in January that it intended to end its contract with the public access station due to concerns about the actions of CTV’s board of directors.
In a Sunday Facebook post, Cheshire TV announced that its operating rights agreement and its property lease with the city have both been terminated. As of Monday morning, the station’s two channels were not showing programming, with channel 1301 showing just a black screen, while channel 1302 showed the message, “From All Of Us At Cheshire TV We Thank You.” It adds, “It Has Been A Pleasure Serving The Monadnock Region.”
In the post, CTV confirms both that it will no longer be managing content, and that public access to the station’s studio and equipment will also no longer be managed by CTV.
“It remains uncertain at this time who or if anyone will carry the torch from here,” the post says. “Obviously we are extremely concerned for the future of Public Access, not just here but across the nation.”
CTV Executive Director David Kirkpatrick did not immediately respond to a request for more information.
In January, following months of outcry from some members of Cheshire TV about the previous board of director’s management of the nonprofit public access station, some of the organization’s membership voted to oust much of that board.
However, the city took issue with some of the new board’s actions and announced that it would be terminating its contract in May, as well as pulling the roughly $180,000 per year the city provides to the station, which comes from cable franchise fees. Swanzey, which had also been financially supporting CTV — though to a lesser extent than Keene — also pulled its funding after the board turnover.
City Manager Elizabeth Dragon had suggested a change to CTV’s governing documents that would have replaced the existing membership of CTV — people with a stake in the organization who produced content and voted on some CTV business — with representation from municipalities that fund the organization. In a Jan. 22 letter to CTV, Dragon wrote that the change “would provide transparency and oversight by the communities financially supporting the organization.”
Her proposal was rejected by CTV, and the city then suggested a setup in which the city was allowed to maintain a majority on the CTV board of directors but would have allowed CTV members to elect a minority of board members. This was also rejected by CTV members, who voted earlier this month to propose instead a split board, with six members appointed by the city and the other six elected by CTV members.
Dragon did not immediately respond to a question about whether there is a possibility for more negotiations in the future.