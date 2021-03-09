BURLINGTON, Vt. — State health officials on Monday announced the first lab-confirmed case of a COVID-19 variant that spreads more easily and may lead to a higher risk of death.
The B.1.1.7 variant, which is believed to have originated in the United Kingdom, was detected in a Chittenden County resident, according to a news release from the Vermont Department of Health. State health officials said last month that the variant was “most likely” present in Burlington, the state’s largest city, after wastewater testing in the city detected two COVID-19 virus mutations associated with the strain.
The variant now has been identified in 48 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. New Hampshire reported its first case of the B.1.1.7 variant Feb. 12 and has since seen five additional cases involving the strain, according to the CDC.
That variant spreads faster and more easily than the more common version of COVID-19 and may be associated with an increased risk of death, compared to other variants, according to the CDC. However, the agency says early reports indicate it does not have any effect on vaccine efficacy.
Vermont Health Commissioner Mark Levine said confirmation of the variant in the Green Mountain State is a concern but not a surprise.
“This and other variants have been circulating throughout the U.S. for some time, so we expected to find evidence of it here,” he said in a prepared statement. “In fact, we are the last New England state where it has been detected.”
And even as Vermont continues its COVID-19 vaccine rollout, Levine said the confirmation of the UK variant is a reminder for residents to continue to adhere to public health precautions like masking and social distancing.
“We are moving to vaccinate people as quickly as possible, and I ask everyone who is eligible for each phase to get vaccinated,” he said. “But now that we know the variant is here, it is ever more important that everyone follow our guidance to prevent transmission — wear your mask, keep a distance of 6 feet from each other, and absolutely avoid crowded places. These steps continue to be effective against variants.”