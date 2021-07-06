A bill moving through Congress would provide funding to improve infrastructure across the country, including projects in Swanzey and Keene.
The U.S. House of Representatives recently passed the Invest in America Act, which is meant to fund local infrastructure projects as well as minimize the impact of climate change, according to a news release from the office of Rep. Annie Kuster, D-N.H. If passed by the Senate, the act would provide funding to improve the Ashuelot and Cheshire rail trails in Swanzey, as well as to create a safe access route to the Cheshire Rail Trail and rehabilitate the George Street Bridge in Keene.
According to Kuster’s office, the act would grant about $1.2 million to Swanzey, $681,123 to build the access route in Keene and $729,191 for the George Street Bridge in Keene.
Larry Anutok, a member of Swanzey’s Rail Trail Advisory Committee, said Swanzey’s funding would primarily go toward improving the Cheshire Rail Trail. He described some parts of the trail as soggy and sandy, and said the money would allow the town to replace the trail’s surface with crushed stone.
The news release said the funds would improve almost seven miles of trail, and Anutok said there’s plenty to be done in just that span.
“There’s quite a bit of work to do besides just improving the trails,” he said. The funding would also be used for signage along the trail, additional parking near the route and potentially creating a connection between the Ashuelot Rail Trail and the Cheshire Rail Trail so cyclists could complete a loop.
In 2019, Swanzey was awarded a grant through the Transportation Alternatives Program to improve the trails. Anutok said that the $1.2 million from the Invest in America Act would not be in addition to the $740,000 TAP grant, but would be an expansion of that initial amount.
The trails are what’s left from a network of railroads that once crossed the county. The tracks have been removed, leaving long corridors for pedestrians and cyclists. The 22-mile Ashuelot Rail Trail begins in Keene and follows the like-named river to end in Hinsdale. The Cheshire Rail Trail begins in Walpole and runs 33 miles diagonally across the county to terminate in Fitzwilliam.
Chuck Redfern, a director of Pathways for Keene, a nonprofit that promotes alternative transportation in the city, said the federal funding would allow for a paved access trail connecting Marlboro Street to the Cheshire Rail Trail. This would provide a safer route to get on the trail than biking along the narrow sidewalks of Eastern Avenue, he said.
The access trail would begin near Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services on Marlboro Street and wrap around the public works parking lot before linking up with the Cheshire Rail Trail, according to Redfern.
The third local project would be to rehabilitate the George Street Bridge, which passes over Beaver Brook in Keene. According to City Engineer Don Lussier, the bridge is one of 10 in Keene on the state’s “red list,” meaning it is structurally deficient. The city had previously received state funding to improve the bridge with construction to begin in 2023, but funds from the Invest in America act would allow the work to begin sooner, Lussier said.