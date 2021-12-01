Keene planning officials are set to consider this month plans for a large U-Haul facility on Winchester Street, which the moving company introduced last year.
The project, which would turn a former beverage distribution center at 472 Winchester St. into a full-service moving and self-storage operation, had been on the planning board’s agenda last week. But board members opted to postpone that hearing until Dec. 20 after getting additional details on the proposal shortly before their meeting.
If approved this month, the U-Haul facility could open as soon as the spring, according to spokeswoman Andrea Batchelor.
The project requires site-plan approval from city officials, as well as a conditional-use permit because it would involve paving part of a surface-water protection area. (Any development that would affect wetlands, such as Ash Swamp Brook near Winchester Street, must meet the city’s criteria for mitigating environmental impact.)
In a statement Monday, Jerry Ouellette, U-Haul president for Western Massachusetts and Vermont, said the Winchester Street plans are the same as they were last year.
“We’re working closely with all parties involved and are excited to move forward toward our goal of offering Keene residents top-of-the-line moving and self-storage services at affordable price points,” he told The Sentinel.
U-Haul announced in September 2020 that its new facility — the former Clarke Distributors headquarters at the intersection with Krif Road — would offer truck and trailer sharing, indoor climate-controlled storage units, portable storage containers, towing equipment and more. The 7½-acre site, which property records show the company bought for $1.65 million, would also include a retail showroom featuring hitch accessories, specialty boxes, propane tanks, bike racks and other moving supplies.
“Our goal is to provide the community with residential mobility and a clean, secure facility for storing their belongings,” Ouellette said in a news release at the time. “This is a convenient and accessible location for our neighbors in and around Keene.”
According to documents filed with the planning board and published online, U-Haul would renovate a pair of existing buildings on the property that measure 34,000 square feet. The company also plans to build a new 12,000-square-foot structure and install 29,000 square feet of prefabricated storage units.
The main portion of the old Clarke Distributors building was originally built in the mid-1960s, while a smaller maintenance structure was added in 1975. Dozens of Clarke Distributors employees were laid off in 2017, just months after the company and another business it owned were sold to two other New Hampshire distributors.
Two of Clarke Distributors’ former owners, Jay and Richard Clarke, announced later that year they had partnered with Wormtown Brewery in Worcester, Mass., to start a new brewery and tap room in the Winchester Street space. But that venture, which was expected to open in 2018, fell through.
In his statement Monday, Ouellette said that by repurposing the existing buildings, the U-Haul project falls in line with the company’s sustainability initiatives. Placing storage and moving products near each other would also cut down on greenhouse-gas emissions, he added.
“U-Haul is looking forward to revitalizing this property and being a key part of Keene’s growth and future,” he said.
The company said last year it plans to hire 15 people from the local community to staff the new facility.
The existing U-Haul facility in Keene, at 199 Marlboro St., will not be affected by the new location, Batchelor, the company spokeswoman, told The Sentinel previously.