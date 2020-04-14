Two employees at the Smiths Medical facility in Keene have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the company.
The two employees have not reported to work since April 3, according to Ashley Voge, a spokeswoman for Smiths Medical, which is headquartered in Minneapolis. She did not say when the company learned of the positive test results.
Voge said the facility completed additional disinfectant cleaning upon learning that the two employees were undergoing testing for the virus.
The facility manufactures syringes as well as other products for drawing blood and anesthesiology needs, Voge said. She noted that the majority of employees who work there are involved in product assembly.
"Any products these employees may have come in contact with were fully sterilized during the post production process, which kills all viral and bacterial contaminants," Voge said in an email on Tuesday afternoon. "This is our standard product safety process regardless of COVID-19."
Smiths Medical is a global company that has been exempt from nonessential business closures due to its role in manufacturing supplies needed to fight the COVID-19 outbreak, Voge added. She said their facilities are operating within guidelines issued by the World Health Organization to ensure the health of employees.