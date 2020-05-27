Two employees of a Keene senior-living and long-term care community have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the state.
In an email Tuesday afternoon, a representative from the state’s Joint Information Center — which handles COVID-19-related questions — wrote that the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services is aware of two positive tests of staff members at Hillside Village Keene. Personnel with the state health agency are working with officials at the facility to respond, the email said.
In an emailed statement responding to a Sentinel inquiry, Jolynn Whitten, executive director of Hillside Village, said she could confirm “two employees have tested positive” for COVID-19.
“Due to federal and state patient privacy laws, we do not publicly comment on the total number of COVID-19 cases at LCS-managed communities,” she wrote.
Life Care Services, a company within the Iowa-based LCS, manages senior-living communities across the U.S., according to its website.
“Any positive employees will be quarantined and we will provide ongoing support,” Whitten wrote. “Our hope is for a full and rapid recovery.”
The health and safety of Hillside Village residents and staff are top priority, according to Whitten, who said internal processes and protocols were put in place at the start of the pandemic.
“We will continue to follow the increased precautions that we implemented many weeks ago upon first learning that COVID-19 had entered the U.S.,” she stated.
Those precautions include visitor restrictions, she said, along with increasing the frequency of cleanings and the extent to which common areas are sanitized; canceling various social events and other activities; ensuring the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 resources and recommendations are available to personnel and residents; screening all employees on a daily basis, including temperature checks upon their re-entrance into the community; and mandating employees wear masks while providing care to residents.
Whitten concluded her email by writing that because of privacy restrictions, she couldn’t share any additional information.
As of Wednesday morning, she hadn’t specified when the employees she referenced had tested positive.
Hillside Village Keene opened last year on Wyman Road.