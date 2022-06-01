We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
At least one person was transported to the hospital by ambulance after a two-vehicle crash on Route 101 near the Stone Arch Bridge in Keene on Thursday afternoon, police said at the scene.
Rescue personnel responded to the crash around 3:45 p.m, Lt. Steven Tenney said. Police closed the roadway from its intersection with Optical Avenue to the west and Swanzey Factory Road to the east, Tenney said at the scene around 5 p.m. He estimated the roadway would remain closed for another hour.
The crash involved a silver Honda SUV and a black Chevy Traverse that appear to have been headed in opposite directions, Tenney said. Both vehicles — one which had a single occupant and the other which had multiple — sustained significant damage and will have to be towed, he said.
The Keene Fire Department assisted at the scene and the Swanzey Police Department helped with traffic control at the scene, according to Tenney. The crash remains under investigation.