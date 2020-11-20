Two people in Keene schools have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the local school district learned Friday.
Keene Middle School and Franklin Elementary School each had one case in their respective communities, N.H. School Administrative Unit 29 Superintendent Rob Malay told Cheshire County Administrator Christopher Coates in an email Friday evening.
Malay, whose role oversees the seven Monadnock Region school districts that comprise SAU 29, did not specify whether students or staff had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The schools’ principals, staff and families have been informed of the new cases, he told Coates.
“We recognize and understand that hearing of positive COVID-19 cases within our school community is concerning and may cause folks to want to ask more questions and seek additional information,” Malay wrote. “Please understand that we are obligated to protect the privacy of all members of our school community, but stand committed that the safety and well-being of our students and staff is our top priority.”
Malay told Coates that in-class instruction will continue at both facilities this week, since more than two days had passed since the people who tested positive were at either building.
SAU 29 will transition to fully remote learning on Nov. 30, with the goal of returning to limited in-person instruction after Christmas break, he announced last week.
Malay could not be reached for comment Friday night.