DUBLIN — Two people were taken to the hospital following a vehicle crash on Route 101 Tuesday afternoon.
Police Chief Timothy Suokko said Thursday that two vehicles collided at the intersection of routes 101 and 137.
The vehicle traveling north on Route 137, a 2017 Ford Explorer, was being driven by Lisa Goss, 52, of Dublin, Suokko said. As Goss’s SUV crossed the intersection, it collided with a 2008 Ford Fusion being driven by Randall Aldrich, 58, of Antrim, he said. Aldrich’s car was traveling west on Route 101, he said.
Both vehicles sustained moderate damage, and both drivers were taken by ambulance to Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough with minor injuries, Suokko said. They have since been released from the hospital, he said. There were no passengers in the vehicles.
As of Thursday, the crash remained under investigation.