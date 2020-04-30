JAFFREY — Two sheds on a Woodbury Hill Road property were “totally destroyed” by fire Wednesday afternoon, according to Fire Chief David Chamberlain.
The Jaffrey Fire Department was called to the scene around 1:40 p.m. after a neighbor at 89 Woodbury Hill Road heard an explosive sound and saw the fire, according to the fire chief.
No injuries were reported, he said, and the sheds contained only some “junk and older vehicle parts.”
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but is not deemed suspicious, Chamberlain noted.