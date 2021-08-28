BRATTLEBORO — Two men, including a local resident, have been sentenced in connection with drug trafficking they conducted in Brattleboro in recent years, the U.S. attorney for Vermont announced.
Matthew Sinclair, 25, of Dorchester, Mass., was sentenced Tuesday to 18 months in prison by Chief Judge Geoffrey Crawford for the U.S. District Court in Rutland, Vt., according to a news release from the U.S. attorney’s office. Crawford sentenced Brattleboro resident Jorge Delaoz to 40 months in prison earlier this year, the release states.
Federal prosecutors had accused Delaoz, 52, and Sinclair of each distributing fentanyl and cocaine base from 50 Central St. early last year, court filings show. Delaoz also distributed fentanyl elsewhere in Brattleboro in 2019, according to the news release Wednesday.
Both men were arrested in March 2020, when law enforcement officers found a handgun and magazine with live rounds in the wall of Delaoz’s bedroom at the Central Street residence, the release states.
Delaoz, who has been in federal custody since then, pleaded guilty last December to two counts of fentanyl distribution. He was sentenced in April. Sinclair was released after his arrest last year but was detained several months later in Texas for a separate alleged drug offense, according to the release.