A former state representative from Jaffrey is competing against a Rindge resident in the race for the N.H. House’s Cheshire County District 14.
Franklin W. Sterling Jr. of Jaffrey and Matthew Santonastaso of Rindge will face off in Tuesday’s primary.
Andrew Maneval is running unopposed for the Democratic nomination. The general election is Nov. 3.
The district covers Dublin, Fitzwilliam, Harrisville, Jaffrey, Rindge and Roxbury and is currently represented by Craig Thompson, a Harrisville Democrat running for the N.H. Executive Council.
Sterling was in and out of the state’s Legislature for a decade serving from 2008 to 2012 and again from 2014 to 2018.
There is no record of his opponent, Santonastaso, having run for state office in New Hampshire.
Neither candidate responded to The Sentinel’s multiple requests for comment.
Sterling is chairman of the Jaffrey selectboard and its representative to the town’s historic district commission, according to the town website. He is also the vice chairman of the Southwest Region Planning Commission’s Transportation Advisory Committee.
Previously, he served on the town’s planning board, zoning board of adjustment and conservation commission, he said in response to a candidate questionnaire The Sentinel published in 2018.
He attended Conant High School in Jaffrey and then the University of New Hampshire for three years. As of 2018, he was semi-retired, but still worked in real estate sales, according to the questionnaire.
According to Santonastaso’s campaign website, he served eight years in the U.S. Army as a combat medic, including a one-year tour in Iraq. He then attended Fitchburg State University in Massachusetts, where he earned a bachelor’s in computer science.
Santonastaso is a truck driver for Allen & Mathewson Energy, a propane supplier in Rindge. He said on his website that his flexible hours give him the time to serve in the Legislature if elected.
He is interested in lowering the cost of a K-12 public education and increasing school choice, and keeping government spending low, among other issues, according to his website.
The site also says he wants to fight for free trade, Second Amendment rights, private property rights, personal liberty and privacy protections.