A former longtime executive councilor hoping to reclaim his seat is running against a former Senate majority leader in the GOP primary for the N.H. Executive Council’s District 5.
The district covers Fitzwilliam, Jaffrey, Richmond, Rindge, Swanzey and Troy in Cheshire County; Antrim, Peterborough and other communities in Hillsborough County; and part of Merrimack County.
The Republican candidates, former state Sen. Bob Clegg of Hudson and former Executive Councilor David Wheeler of Milford, will face off in Tuesday’s primary.
Incumbent Debora Pignatelli of Nashua is running unopposed for the Democratic nomination. The general election is Nov. 3.
The state’s five executive councilors serve two-year terms, with responsibilities that include approving appointments to state positions, signing off on state contracts valued at more than $10,000 and overseeing the state’s 10-year highway plan.
Here’s a look at the Republican field:
Bob Clegg
Bob Clegg, 66, has been in politics for more than two decades, according to his campaign website.
He served in the N.H. House of Representatives from 1996 to 2000 and the N.H. Senate from 2002 to 2008, part of that as majority leader.
Before entering politics, Clegg owned construction companies for more than 25 years, according to his website. He currently purchases and restores historic homes in the state.
He is the president of the N.H. Firearms Coalition — a gun rights advocacy group — and has previously held roles as president of the Hudson Taxpayers Association and chairman of the State Building Code Review Board.
Clegg said in an email Thursday that his main priorities are ending no-bid contracts for what he said are politically connected special interests, creating more transparency in the Executive Council and ensuring clean and safe drinking water.
On the first issue, Clegg said no-bid contracts are bad for the taxpayer.
“I’ve worked in an industry requiring bids my whole life ... instead of taking the time to request bids from qualified bidders, we hear that it’s just easier to give it to a sole source and the Executive Council rubber stamps it,” he said.
Regarding the council’s transparency, he said he’s had problems with streaming its meetings and accessing meeting minutes online.
Clegg said he also wants to address water contamination issues, specifically pointing to areas such as the town of Merrimack, where he said this is a “major problem.”
The town has grappled with harmful chemicals in its public water supply for years, with the controversy spiking when two wells were closed down in 2016. Since then, residents have been vocal in demanding cleaner water, as reported by several news outlets.
If elected, Clegg said he would hold polluters accountable.
He applauded the state’s COVID-19 response, but said he thought New Hampshire was too slow in reopening its economy.
David Wheeler
David Wheeler, 61, is running for his sixth term on the Executive Council. He previously served District 5 from 2001 to 2005, 2011 to 2013 and 2015 to 2019.
Wheeler was also in the state Senate for several years in the 1990s, and was a state representative from Milford before that.
He is the owner of Maranatha Carpet & Construction and Miracle Acres Farm, both in Milford. The farm grows Christmas trees and produces maple syrup, according to his campaign website.
The website says Wheeler wants to protect the Second Amendment. Specifically, Wheeler said he opposed a proposed “red flag” law, which Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed this year. It would have allowed for the temporary confiscation of firearms if a judge determines the owner at risk of harming themselves or others.
In an email, Wheeler said he is running for the council to “ensure the values of Granite Staters are fully represented.”
“For more than three decades I have devoted myself to serving the people of New Hampshire and ensuring that the Live Free or Die way of life is around for my grandchildren,” he said.
Wheeler said he wants to focus on the state’s “massive” deficit caused by the shutdown of businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. If elected, he said he would cut wasteful spending and ensure the state operates efficiently while not overcharging taxpayers.
He added that New Hampshire’s model of no income or sales tax and low levels of government regulation has “worked for hundreds of years,” and he plans to preserve it.
“Calls to grow government, implement new taxes and mandates, or change our State into Massachusetts must be absolutely rejected,” Wheeler said.