JAFFREY — Two people were injured when their vehicle went off the road and rolled over Wednesday afternoon, according to police.
Jaffrey Police Chief William Oswalt said the crash left the driver, Ryan McLaughlin, 27, of Jaffrey, with head lacerations and the passenger, Tracy Chalke, 40, of Jaffrey, with lacerations to her wrist and leg. The injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, Oswalt said.
Oswalt said McLaughlin was driving east on Mountain Road in a 1993 Ford Ranger when the pickup went off the road and rolled over onto its roof. The two occupants got themselves out of the vehicle, he said.
Police responded to the scene around 4:30 p.m.
Oswalt said his department is still investigating and charges could be forthcoming. Speed and alcohol appeared to be factors, he said.