Two people were taken to the hospital and a driver was arrested after a two-vehicle crash on Route 12 in Westmoreland Thursday morning, N.H. State Police said.
Police said Jon Pontti, 50, of Claremont was driving a 2008 Subaru Forester south on Route 12 near Capron Road when the car crossed the center line and collided with a 2012 Toyota Prius driving north. The Prius’ driver, Jacob Karmen, 48, of Bellows Falls, and an unnamed passenger were taken to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Pontti was charged with aggravated driving under the influence and is scheduled to appear in court in March.
The crash, which was reported at about 10:30 a.m., remains under investigation.
