CONCORD — Two people in New Hampshire Monday were in the process of being tested for the virus that’s part of a multinational outbreak of respiratory illness after they recently traveled to the area of China where it was first identified, according to state health officials.
Both people had been in Wuhan City, and had developed respiratory symptoms, the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services announced in a news release. Describing their cases as “more mild illness,” the release says the two were isolated pending their test results.
The news release doesn’t specify what New Hampshire county or counties the people are in; the agency did not respond to an email from The Sentinel by deadline Tuesday. However, the Valley News of Lebanon reported the patients are being treated in Littleton and Concord hospitals, citing a DHHS spokesman.
Meanwhile, state health officials are urging all health care providers to notify them if they have any patients who develop fever or respiratory symptoms within two weeks of travel to Wuhan City/Hubei Province.
“The risk to our communities in New Hampshire is low, but we want to identify people who may be infected with this new coronavirus in order to prevent spread,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said in the release. “We have recommended that healthcare providers conduct travel screenings and implement isolation practices for patients with a fever or respiratory illness who report travel to this affected region of China. This is a rapidly changing situation, and we remain committed to providing timely updates to residents of New Hampshire and our health care providers.”
The term “coronavirus” refers to a type of virus common in a variety of animal species, including bats and camels, but that in rare cases can evolve to infect human beings, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Officially called 2019-nCoV, this new coronavirus has caused more than a thousand infections in China. As of the CDC’s latest statistics, five cases had been confirmed in the United States — in California, Arizona, Washington and Illinois — with many more potential cases being tested.
Currently, there is no vaccine for the virus, which can trigger a range of outcomes, from mild or nonexistent symptoms to severe illness or death, the CDC notes.
As for how people can best stay safe, the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services advises anyone who develops symptoms after returning from China to alert a medical provider, and for people planning a trip to China to be aware of the situation and heed any travel restrictions.
Otherwise, officials encourage standard good-hygiene practices: washing hands often with soap and water; disinfecting surfaces; covering noses and mouths when sneezing and coughing; steering clear of people who are sick; and hunkering at home when you feel ill.