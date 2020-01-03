BRATTLEBORO — Within six hours, vehicles struck two pedestrians a mile apart on Canal Street Thursday.
Just before 3:30 p.m., Brattleboro resident Jarmal W. Arnold, 30, was traveling south on Canal Street when he didn’t see a person in the crosswalk at South Main Street, according to a Brattleboro police news release. Kenneth Rochefort, 44, of Brattleboro was taken to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital for his injuries and later released, police Sgt. Chase Stanley said.
At about 9:30 p.m., Timothy J. Shortell, 54, of Newfane, Vt., was traveling north on Canal Street and hit someone in the crosswalk at the Fairview Street intersection, according to another police news release. Stanley said the pedestrian, 23-year-old Koree Childs of Brattleboro, was taken to Brattleboro Memorial and later transferred to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon. Stanley did not know Childs’ status this morning or whether he was still at Dartmouth-Hitchcock.
Both Arnold and Shortell were cited for negligent operation and are slated to appear Feb. 11 in the Windham Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court. Neither was injured, according to the releases.
Police Capt. Mark Carignan explained that Canal Street is one of Brattleboro’s main arteries that runs the length of the town.
“We’ve had over the years, unfortunately, a number of pedestrian collisions at intersections on Canal Street,” he said.
Pointing out that both of Thursday’s victims were struck while in crosswalks, he underscored the importance of pedestrians pausing before stepping into the street, and trying to make eye contact with drivers.
“It’s a busy road. We definitely caution folks walking at night or at dusk to be as brightly clothed as they possibly can be,” Carignan said.
He added, however, that drivers need to be aware that more people are choosing to walk and bike for health and environmental reasons.
“Your head needs to be on a swivel, constantly scanning from side to side,” Carignan said.