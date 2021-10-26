PETERBOROUGH — Two of the witnesses to an apparent break-in at Mickey’s Repair Services earlier this month aren’t talking. They prefer to squawk or whistle.
The two — a pair of parrots named Fruitloop and Kermit — were all that was stolen during the incident, according to Mickey Maguire, who owns the Concord Street auto shop.
Maguire, who has said the parrots aren’t worth much money, suspects the thief may have been an animal-rights activist concerned for the birds’ health. They were still missing as of Tuesday, he told The Sentinel.
“I surely hope that they come back,” he said. “But it’s been over two weeks.”
Maguire said his father discovered around 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10, that someone had unlocked his shop’s front door and taken the birds from their cage inside. That likely occurred the previous night or earlier that same day, when the business was closed, he said.
A tenant who lives upstairs didn’t see anyone enter during that time, according to Maguire, 45, who splits his time between an apartment above the auto-repair shop and a home in Antrim.
“It’s somebody who’s familiar with my shop,” he said. “It’s somebody who knew the parrots are in here.”
Maguire said he got Fruitloop — a sun parakeet, also known as a sun conure, with orange and yellow feathers — from another Peterborough resident in 2006. He rescued Kermit, a green quaker parrot, from an elderly woman in Goffstown five years later after the bird had gotten unruly, he said.
The parrots are “best buds,” according to Maguire, who said they slept snuggling on the same branch in their shared cage. Kermit, in particular, is a “jokester,” he said, who likes to offer his head for a scratch before quickly nipping at the naïve target’s outstretched finger and laughing about the little stunt.
“Birds are tricky,” he said. “… They can be outright obnoxious sometimes, but I’m a parrot person. They don’t affect me.”
Fruitloop and Kermit often entertained his clients, some of whom even brought their kids to see the birds, he said.
But several had also complained to Maguire over the years that his shop wasn’t a safe place for the parrots to live because they could inhale the fumes from his repair work.
Maguire said Tuesday that he kept the windows open for air circulation when the shop filled with fumes, also pointing out that the birds had a large cage to keep them from feeling constricted. Being taken to a new place has probably stressed them out, he said.
Still, Maguire said he’d like to think an animal-rights activist concerned for his parrots’ welfare was behind the break-in.
“I’m hoping it was someone [whose] heart was in the right place,” he said, adding that he would’ve considered giving up the birds for a better home if someone had approached him about that.
Maguire pleaded in an Oct. 12 post on Facebook for the thief to “[j]ust do the right thing and get them back to me” but said Tuesday he didn’t report the incident to Peterborough police, hoping instead to find them with people’s help on social media.
His post had been shared nearly 200 times as of Tuesday afternoon, including to groups for several Monadnock Region communities and even a national missing-parrot forum. Someone put a notice for Fruitloop and Kermit on Craiglist, though Maguire said it's since been taken down because it received too many irrelevant responses. Area residents have also expressed their condolences on social media and wished for the birds' return.
If the parrots are living in an apartment somewhere, Maguire said neighbors would definitely be able to hear them.
“Overall, I just hope they’re OK,” he said.