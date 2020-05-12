New Hampshire public health officials Monday announced 89 new positive tests for COVID-19 and two additional outbreaks at long-term care facilities.
In a news conference that afternoon, Lori Shibinette, commissioner of the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services, said 12 residents and two staff members of the Hillsborough County Nursing Home in Goffstown had tested positive for the virus.
Shibinette also announced an outbreak at Manchester’s Community Resources for Justice, a transitional housing program for adults, where she said 11 residents had been diagnosed, as had three staff members.
The state health department Monday announced no additional deaths among New Hampshire residents attributed to COVID-19, leaving that toll standing at 133, and also no more positive tests among residents of Cheshire or Sullivan counties. Those counties have seen 43 and 14 positive tests, respectively, so far, although the county of residence in 31 of the state’s 3,160 confirmed COVID-19 cases was still being determined as of Monday morning.
At least 25 more people from Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua have tested positive for the viral disease, bringing the confirmed count there to 490.
Of the cases statewide that are considered active, one to four each are listed locally in Antrim, Chesterfield, Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Hancock, Harrisville, Hillsboro, Hinsdale, Jaffrey, Keene, New Ipswich, Peterborough, Rindge, Swanzey, Temple and Washington.
So far, 32,401 Granite Staters have tested negative for COVID-19, 1,231 people have recovered from it, and 318 have been hospitalized for it.