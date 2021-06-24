Swanzey is one step closer to determining the fate of Upper Wilson Pond Dam — and it’s all or nothing.
At an informational meeting Wednesday evening, DuBois & King, the engineering firm tasked with outlining the town’s options for addressing the deficient dam, explained that the structure should either be fully removed or fully rehabilitated.
The dam on Swanzey Factory Road is classified as a high-hazard dam, meaning that if it were to breach, there would be the potential for the loss of human life. The town has received several letters of deficiency from the N.H. Department of Environmental Services concerning the dam, which has “significant deterioration and large cracking of the concrete structure,” according to a report from DuBois & King.
Previously, there had been a third option: partial removal of the dam. In order to meet safety standards, however, the dam structure would have to be less than 6 feet. To reduce the size of the dam by that much would bring it below the pond’s low point, which would eliminate the dam’s flood-storage capacity, according to the report.
Wednesday’s meeting was held both in person and virtually, and Charles Johnston of DuBois & King tuned in via Zoom to present the details of the alternatives.
If the town decided to remove the dam, the pond would be regraded into a stream. The stream would be lined with stone and have three stone weirs that would allow pooling. Johnston noted that the weirs would create a waterfall effect, as well as help control the flow of sediment downstream.
The dam removal would also allow for a park to be established on the western side of the stream.
With this plan, the soil would have to be tested for contaminates including traces of oil, gas and metals, as it would flow downstream toward Lower Wilson Pond. Because of the potential for dredging to remove the contaminated earth, the cost estimate for the full removal of the dam ranges from $290,000 to $780,000, Johnston said.
The full rehabilitation of the dam would include reconstruction of the spillway to be more efficient so it could safely manage large amounts of water in the case of a catastrophic flood (for example, eight to nine inches of rain within a 24-hour period), in addition to removing elements of the dam — which was built to generate electricity — that no longer serve a purpose.
Per N.H. Dam Bureau requirements, trees and shrubs will need to be removed within 15 feet of the dam.
The cost to rehabilitate the dam to meet safety requirements is estimated to be about $1.3 million.
Regardless of what the town decides to do with the dam, the water level of Lower Wilson Pond will remain largely unchanged, Johnston said.
After providing an overview of the two alternatives, Johnston said DuBois & King recommends the removal of the dam, as it eliminates the hazard and is estimated to be the least expensive option.
When a meeting attendee asked what would happen if the town decided to leave the dam as is, Johnston explained the state could fine the town $2,000 a day until the dam is no longer a high-hazard dam. The town has until 2023 to address the dam’s issues, Town Administrator Michael Branley has said.
Other Swanzey residents expressed concern for the animals that call the pond home. Johnston said the the firm would discuss any impacts the construction might have on wildlife with state agencies.
The selectboard will determine which of the alternatives the town will pursue. The Federal Emergency Management Agency would provide partial funding for either option, according to the report from DuBois & King.
Swanzey also has money in a capital reserve fund that can be used for the project. If either plan requires raising taxes, voter approval would be required.