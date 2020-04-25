The state health department has announced the COVID-19-related deaths of two more Granite Staters, along with 53 more positive tests for the viral disease.
The updates, current as of Friday morning, bring New Hampshire’s confirmed death toll to 53 and caseload to 1,720.
The two men who died were both 60 or older; one lived in Strafford County, and the other in Rockingham County.
State health officials Friday announced no additional cases in Cheshire County, where 35 positive results have previously been confirmed among residents of Alstead, Chesterfield, Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Harrisville, Hinsdale, Jaffrey, Keene, Marlborough, Rindge, Swanzey and Westmoreland. Aside from Keene and Rindge, which each have five to nine known cases, each of these communities is listed as having one to four.
Another COVID-19 case has been confirmed in Sullivan County, bringing that total to 11. Based on how the state reports town-by-town breakdowns, it’s unclear where that person lives.
Cases in that county have previously been announced in Acworth, Claremont, Newport, Plainfield and Washington, which are all listed as having one to four cases each.
Hillsborough County outside of Manchester and Nashua saw nine more positive COVID-19 tests and has 234 to date. Locally, cases have previously been confirmed in Antrim, Bennington, Greenfield, Hillsboro, New Ipswich, Peterborough and Temple.
Aside from Hillsboro and New Ipswich, with five to nine known cases apiece, each of these communities has one to four, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
As of Friday morning, the county of residence of three COVID-19 cases had yet to be determined.
Of the 1,720 people whose positive test results have been announced so far, 578 have recovered, and 224 have been hospitalized.