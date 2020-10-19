A total of 182 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths were announced this weekend by the state Department of Health and Human Services.
The two people who died were a woman and a man, both from Hillsborough County and age 60 and over.
Two of the new COVID-19 cases were in Cheshire County. The county has a total of 17 active cases, with eight of those cases being Keene residents. Other Cheshire County towns with active cases are Fitzwilliam, Jaffrey, Marlow, Rindge, Sullivan, Swanzey, Walpole and Westmoreland. Each of those towns has between one and four cases, according to state data.
The Monadnock Region towns of Antrim and Peterborough also have active cases, and statewide there are 971 active cases. New cases were reported in all 10 counties over the weekend.
The state announced a recent outbreak associated with a restaurant in Hudson. At least 17 cases have been identified with the outbreak at Fat Katz Food and Drink. The state health department urges anyone who visited the restaurant between Oct. 2 and Oct. 9 to get tested for COVID-19.
New Hampshire has had a total of 9,694 known cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with an 8 percent hospitalization rate, and 467 deaths. Eighty-five percent of people with COVID-19 in the state have recovered. There are currently 17 people in the state hospitalized with the disease.