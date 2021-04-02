For the third week in a row, the state has reported more COVID-19 cases among residents at Alpine Healthcare Center, amid an outbreak at the Keene nursing home.
As of Thursday, 19 residents and 10 staff members had tested positive for the viral disease since the outbreak started more than a month ago. This includes two more resident cases since the state’s totals last week, according to a weekly update on facility outbreaks from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
No deaths have been attributed to the outbreak, the release says.
Peak Healthcare owner Avi Goldstein — whose company acquired the 298 Main St. facility in November — has said the outbreak began in the last week of February.
Many of Alpine Healthcare Center’s residents and staff have been vaccinated, he said previously. Goldstein did not specify the number and did not respond to multiple requests from The Sentinel for updates on the outbreak in recent weeks.
As with other vaccinations, it is possible to contract COVID-19 after being immunized — but studies have shown this to be rare, and symptoms should be milder.
Alpine Healthcare Center is following public health protocols for dealing with COVID-19 cases, Goldstein has said, including isolating infected residents and requiring staff to wear personal protective equipment.
As of Thursday, the state was monitoring four other facility outbreaks, none of them in the Monadnock Region.