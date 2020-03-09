Two more people have tested positive in New Hampshire for the novel coronavirus COVID-19, according to the state health department.
One is a Grafton County man who was in contact with someone who tested positive for the disease while he was at the March 1 service at the Hope Bible Fellowship in West Lebanon, the department said in a news release.
The other is a man from Rockingham County who traveled to Italy.
This brings the total number of cases to four in New Hampshire. Health officials said at a news conference Sunday morning that they know how each of the four cases were transmitted, either through travel or through close contact with an infected person they had already identified.
State epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said officials haven’t identified any broad transmission of the disease in the state at this point.
The West Lebanon church has canceled services and is working with the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services to notify anyone who was at the 9 a.m. coffee social or 10 a.m. worship service to stay at home and avoid contact with others for 14 days, the release says. Chan said about 60 people were at the church on March 1.
Two people had previously tested positive in New Hampshire, both men from Grafton County who work at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. Health officials said those cases have since been confirmed by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The first patient, who had traveled to Italy, had been directed to self-isolate but instead attended an invitation-only private event that the medical center identified as a social gathering in White River Junction, Vt., hosted by Dartmouth College’s Tuck School of Business.
The second patient had close contact with the first patient, health officials said. He attended church services in West Lebanon before he knew he was infected, health officials said Sunday, and came into contact with the third person who has now tested positive. That third person is not a Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center employee, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health said Sunday in a news release.
The two men who most recently tested positive are isolated at home, as are their close household contacts, Chan said Sunday.
Beth Daly, chief of the bureau of infectious disease control at the Department of Health and Human Services, said the state is actively monitoring approximately 150 people for COVID-19, but that number is fluid.
Health officials are not recommending the widespread cancellation of community events, such as this week’s town meetings. They emphasized that people who are feeling ill with a fever or mild flu-like symptoms should stay at home. They also stressed the importance of practicing prevention measures such as:
Washing your hands frequently
Avoiding close contact — being within 6 feet — of someone who’s sick
Disinfecting frequently touched surfaces
Covering your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough
Coronavirus — and all respiratory illnesses — are spread from person to person through droplets such as those expelled when sneezing or coughing.
In Vermont, health officials announced the state’s first presumptive positive case of COVID-19, in Bennington County, late Saturday night. Chan said Vermont officials believe the case is not connected to any in New Hampshire.