Two more residents declared their candidacy for Keene City Council Tuesday.
Teresa “Terri” O’Rorke is going for the ward 2 seat that incumbent Councilor Carl B. Jacobs has said he will not seek re-election.
And incumbent Councilor Robert J. O’Connor is seeking to keep his seat in ward 4, which has a two-year term due to the midterm resignation of his predecessor, Margaret M. “Maggie” Rice. The City Council elected him Aug. 1 to fill the seat until the end of the calendar year.
Although this is an exception, ward councilors are typically elected to four-year terms, while a term as an at-large councilor is two years.
Other Keene residents who filed Tuesday for city offices include:
Ward 3 selectman: Charles “Charlie” Stone
Ward 4 moderator: Ellen Wishart
Ward 5 clerk:
Barbara Berry
Ward 5 selectman: Richard Berry
Positions on the ballot are mayor, five at-large and six ward-specific City Council seats, and elections officials in each of Keene’s wards — a moderator, clerk, supervisor of the checklist and three selectmen. Elections officials serve for two years.
There are two options for those interested in running: file a declaration of candidacy or submit a petition, both of which go to the clerk’s office at City Hall.
Declaration of candidacy forms are due Tuesday, Sept. 10, by 5 p.m., along with a filing fee of $5 to run for mayor and $2 for any other office.
Those filing by petition have until Friday, Sept. 13, by 5 p.m. There’s no fee, but the petition must include 50 signatures from voters registered in the part of the city the candidate would represent. Paperwork is available at the clerk’s office.
The city’s primary is slated for Oct. 8, and the general election is Nov. 5. For more information, go to ci.keene.nh.us/city-clerk/elections-voting or contact City Clerk Patricia A. Little at plittle@ci.keene.nh.us or by calling 352-0133.