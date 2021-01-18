Two more residents of Keene Center have died from complications of COVID-19, amid an outbreak of the virus that has infected dozens of people at the Court Street nursing home, an official said Monday morning.
There have now been a total of three deaths since the outbreak began in late December, according to Lori Mayer, a spokeswoman for Genesis Healthcare, which owns Keene Center and several other area nursing homes.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to those impacted by COVID-19 during this difficult time,” Mayer said in an email.
She declined to say when the residents died or whether they were at the center or hospitalized, citing patient confidentiality.
Eight more residents have also tested positive for the viral disease since Friday, she said. Those newly announced cases bring the total to 59 residents and 15 staff members.
Keene Center has about 80 residents and 115 staff members.
To prevent the virus from spreading further, Mayer said Keene Center has been separating residents with COVID-19 from those who aren’t infected.
This is on top of other safety protocols, including daily COVID-19 testing and canceling all outside medical appointments, except necessary ones.
Keene Center residents and staff began receiving COVID-19 vaccines on Dec. 30 through a partnership with CVS Pharmacy.