Vermont announced two more confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, along with the deaths of two more people with the viral respiratory disease.
The updates, which were current as of 11 that morning, bring the state’s death toll to 40 and its total number of known cases to 818.
Tuesday’s news release does not provide information about the age of the two people whose deaths were announced nor whether they had pre-existing conditions.
However, in a press conference Monday morning, Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said that most, if not all, of the 38 whose deaths had been recorded at that point were “people in their 60s and much older.”
As for the continued rise in deaths even as Vermont’s COVID-19 activity levels off, he said, “All of these are tragic, but the fact that they occur in the context of this epidemic is not an unexpected finding.”