The Monadnock Regional School District learned Sunday that two additional cases of COVID-19 had been identified at Emerson School in Fitzwilliam, according to a letter from Superintendent Lisa Witte posted to the district's website.
The news came less than a week after Emerson School's first reported case. Emerson School will remain open, in accordance with guidelines from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
Witte did not note whether it was students or staff members who tested positive, but said individuals who have had close contact with those who have tested positive have been notified and instructed to get tested and to quarantine for two weeks after their last possible exposure. The letter stated that one of the two individuals had not been in the school since Nov. 9.
These are the fourth and fifth cases of the novel coronavirus at Monadnock Regional School District this year. The original Emerson case was the third reported in the district, and in October, Gilsum STEAM Academy and Troy Elementary School each had someone test positive for the virus as well.
Emerson School enrolls students in preschool through 6th grade from Fitzwilliam, Troy and Richmond.